Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Intercept Pharma to Present Multiple New Ocaliva Data at International Liver Congress 2018

Stock Monitor: Bellerophon Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Intercept Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ICPT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 23, 2018, the Company announced that it will present multiple obeticholic acid (OCA) abstracts at the International Liver Congress™ 2018, the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), in Paris, France from April 11-15, 2018. The Company will also present a late-breaking poster, "Long-Term Obeticholic Acid Treatment Associated with Reversal or Stabilization of Fibrosis/Cirrhosis in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis" at the meeting. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Intercept Pharma. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BLPH

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Intercept Pharma most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ICPT

International Liver Congress to Feature New Safety Analyses from OCA Clinical Development Program in NASH

Intercept will share the first biopsy-based clinical data supporting OCA's ability to reverse or stabilize fibrosis and cirrhosis in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). International Liver Congress will also feature new safety analyses from the OCA clinical development program in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the first real-world OCA data from the TARGET-PBC registry, changes in bilirubin and markers of cholestasis following long-term OCA treatment in PBC, and OCA dose selection in pediatric patients with biliary atresia. The Company's preclinical oral presentation will provide new insights into the effects of steroidal and non-steroidal FXR agonists on cholesterol metabolism.

List of Presentations

The list of clinical abstracts and presentations at International Liver Congress 2018 include:

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation: Long-Term Obeticholic Acid Treatment Associated with Reversal or Stabilization of Fibrosis/Cirrhosis in Patients with PBC.

Oral Presentation: Steroidal and Non-Steroidal FXR Agonists Elicit Clinically Relevant Lipoprotein Profiles in Mice with Chimeric Humanized Livers.

Clinical Poster Presentations: The abstracts include Treatment with Obeticholic Acid in Patients with NASH Does Not Show Increased Markers of Liver Toxicity Based on Evaluation of Drug-Induced Serious Hepatotoxicity (eDISH), PBC in the U.S.: Real World Effectiveness of Obeticholic Acid in TARGET-PBC, Durable Response in the Markers of Cholestasis through 36 Months of Open-Label Extension Study of Obeticholic Acid in PBC, Change in Bilirubin with Obeticholic Acid Treatment in PBC Patients with High Baseline Bilirubin: A Retrospective Analysis of POISE, 201, and 202, and Disease Severity, Obeticholic Acid Disposition and Dose Selection in Patients with Biliary Atresia.

Preclinical Poster Presentations: Combined Administration of Obeticholic Acid and GFT-505: Additive Histological Improvements in Mice with Diet-induced and Biopsy-confirmed Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis, and Fibrosis Involves Increased Fibroblast and Hepatocyte Collagen Species, Reflecting the Interstitial and Basement Membrane Matrix: Restoration of the Local Tissue Milieu with FXR Agonism.

About Primary Biliary Cholangitis

PBC is an autoimmune disease of the liver. It results from a slow, progressive destruction of the small bile ducts of the liver, causing bile and other toxins to build up in the liver, a condition called cholestasis. Further slow damage to the liver tissue can lead to scarring, fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis. Common symptoms are tiredness, itching and, in more advanced cases, jaundice. In early cases, there may only be changes in blood tests. PBC is primarily a disease of women, afflicting approximately one in 1,000 women over the age of 40.

About Ocaliva®

Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) is indicated in the United States for the treatment of PBC in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA, or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on a reduction in alkaline phosphatase (ALP), as a surrogate endpoint which is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit, including an improvement in liver transplant free-survival. An improvement in survival or disease-related symptoms has not been established.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Intercept Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive, non-viral liver diseases, including PBC, NASH, primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary atresia.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Intercept Pharma's stock climbed 3.24%, ending the trading session at $62.70.

Volume traded for the day: 628.44 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.06%; previous three-month period - up 0.42%; past six-month period - up 1.80%; and year-to-date - up 7.33%

After yesterday's close, Intercept Pharma's market cap was at $1.61 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors