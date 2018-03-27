Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Incyte's Quarterly Sales 36% Surged

Stock Monitor: ContraFect Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INCY. Incyte reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 15, 2018. The specialty drug maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for full year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Incyte. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CFRX

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Incyte most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=INCY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Incyte's total revenues were $444 million, up 36% compared to $326 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $418.4 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Incyte's total revenues surged 39% to $1.54 billion compared to $1.11 billion for FY16.

During Q4 2017, Incyte's research and development (R&D) expenses were $447 million as compared to $162 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter R&D expenses were comprised of $150 million related to its collaboration and license agreement with MacroGenics and $297 million of ongoing expenses.

Incyte's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for Q4 2017 and FY17 were $98 million and $366 million, respectively, compared to $96 million and $303 million for Q4 2016 and FY16. Increased SG&A expenses were driven primarily by additional costs related to the commercialization of Jakafi and the geographic expansion in Europe.

Incyte reported net loss of $150 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income of $9 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for Q4 2016.

Incyte's net loss was $313 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to net income of $104 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for FY16.

Incyte's non-GAAP net income for Q4 2017 and FY17 was $4.13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and $131.33 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's reported quarter earnings were ahead of Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.52 per share.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, Incyte's net product revenues of Jakafi were $302 million compared to $238 million for Q4 2016, representing 27% growth on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's net product revenues of Iclusig were $19 million compared to $13 million for the prior year's comparable quarter.

For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Incyte's product royalties from sales of Jakavi, which has been out-licensed to Novartis outside of the United States, were $48 million and $152 million, respectively, compared to $33 million and $111 million for the same periods in 2016. For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, product royalties from sales of Olumiant outside of the United States from Lilly were $5 million and $9 million, respectively.

For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, milestone and contract revenues were $70 million and $175 million, respectively, compared to $43 million and $113 million for the same periods in FY16.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Incyte's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $1.2 billion compared to $809 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was primarily due to the public offering of 4,945,000 shares of the Company's common stock resulting in net proceeds of $649 million.

Outlook

For full year 2018, Incyte is forecasting GAAP and non-GAAP Jakafi net product revenues in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. The Company is estimating GAAP and non-GAAP Iclusig net product revenues in the band of $80 million to $85 million. Incyte is projecting GAAP R&D expenses for FY18 to be between $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion and GAAP SG&A expenses in the range of $515 million to $535 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Incyte's stock advanced 3.99%, ending the trading session at $86.37.

Volume traded for the day: 1.13 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Incyte's market cap was at $18.71 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

--

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors