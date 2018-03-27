Diamond mining company Firestone Diamonds issued its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting revenue of $26m. The AIM-traded firm said it had cash of $8.8m generated from operations, and claimed a loss for the Period of $7.8m, narrowing from $8.8m in the first half of the prior year. That made for a loss per share of 2.2 cents - slightly wider than the 2.0 cents reported a year ago. It completed a successful $25m equity raise in December, in ...

