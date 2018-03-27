Nickel development company Horizonte Minerals announced its final results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday - a year in which it once again made nil revenue. The AIM-traded firm's operating loss narrowed slightly to £1.45m from £1.53m, while its loss before tax was down to £1.67m from £1.75m. Its basic and diluted loss per share was 0.142p, narrowing from 0.24p. Among its operational highlights, Horizonte noted its agreement with Vale to acquire 100% of the advanced Vermelho ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...