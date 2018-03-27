UK probiotics specialist OptiBiotix Health said it is moving towards commercialisation with the planned opening of an online store in April. The AIM traded company is targeting independent profitability and self-sustainability for each of its three divisions as it plans to take advantage of "the uniqueness of its technology" to commercialise products and food ingredients. OptiBiotix and its partners have developed food products with the SlimBiome patented combination of natural ingredients, ...

