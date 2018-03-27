AIM-listed support services group Marlowe said it has bought Flamefast Fire Systems Limited for a total enterprise value of £1m. Flamefast is a leading specialist in the installation and maintenance of fire suppression systems with a focus on commercial kitchen fire safety, Marlowe said, adding that the new addition would form part of its fire protection and security systems division. For the year to 30 November 2017, Flamefast reported revenues of £5.1m, pre-tax profit of £0.1m, gross assets ...

