The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV revenues in Eastern Europe peaked at $6.53 billion in 2017 and will slowly fall to $6.33 billion by 2023. Analog cable revenues will drop by $1 billion over this period, so digital pay TV revenues will increase by $769 million to $6.25 billion.

The number of digital pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will increase from 25.49 million in 2010 to 61.57 million in 2017 and onto 78.08 million by 2023. The Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts report states that digital pay TV subs will climb by 27% between 2017 and 2023.

Published in March 2018, this 224-page PDF and excel report comes in five parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Country profiles and analysis for 22 territories;

Detailed forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 operators.

NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 22 countries in a graphically appealing 47-page document.

Key Topics Covered:

Total households (000) Digital homes (000) Digital cable subs/TV HH TVHH/Total HH Stand-alone digital cable subs (000) Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000) Stand-alone dig cable revs Stand-alone IPTV revenues Satellite TV subscription revs DTT subscription revs Subscription revenues Average Revenue Per User (ARPU $) Pay TV subscribers by operator (000) Share of pay TV subs by operator Subscription VOD revenues (US$ million) Share of pay TV revenues by operator Average Revenue Per User (ARPU US$)

Companies Mentioned

A1

Akado

Albtelecom

Cosmote

Cyfra Polsat

Cytavision

Digi TV

Digitalb

ER Telecom

Elion

Inea

Invitel

M:Tel

MTS

Max TV

NC+

NTV Plus

Netia

Nova

O2

Orange TV

Orion

Primetel

RCS-RDS/Digi TV

Rostelecom

SBB

Starman/Zuum

TEO

TP/Orange

Telecom Romania

Telekom Srbija

UPC

Vectra

Volia

Zala

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f45dz/eastern_europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005668/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cable Television