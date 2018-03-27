Active-Investors: Wired News - The Blackstone Group Acquires Minority Stake in Kohlberg

Stock Monitor: Firsthand Technology Value Fund Post Earnings Reporting

Blackstone's Strategic Capital Holdings Fund, a permanent capital vehicle which specializes in acquiring long-term interests in leading alternative asset managers, is managed by Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), the firm's hedge fund solutions business.

Deal Insights

Kohlberg will use the money from the transaction to support the firm's future investing platforms. Evercore Partners served as the financial advisor to Kohlberg. Ropes & Gray served as the legal counsel to Kohlberg, while Simpson Thacher served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Differentiated Value Creation Model Positions Kohlberg Well for Continued Growth

Commenting on the acquisition, Scott Soussa, Head of BAAM's Strategic Capital Group, mentioned that with a strong track record of investing over three decades, Kohlberg has established itself as a clear leader in middle market private equity. Soussa added that the Kohlberg's experienced management team, deep bench of investing talent, and differentiated value creation model positions it well for a continued growth, and Blackstone looks forward to partnering with them in the years ahead.

Blackstone Made Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint

On March 13, 2018, Blackstone's Strategic Capital Holdings Fund acquired a passive, minority equity stake in Rockpoint, a Boston-based global real estate investment management firm. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Blackstone's real estate business has worked alongside Rockpoint on a number of debt and equity transactions over the years.

Rockpoint's record of success, experienced team of professionals, extensive industry relationships, and disciplined fundamental value investment approach, set the firm apart and made this an especially exciting investment opportunity for Blackstone. The permanent capital investment by Blackstone would further strengthen Rockpoint while preserving its entrepreneurial culture.

About Kohlberg & Co., L.P.

Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm with over 30 years of successful experience in executing transformational strategies, which enabled middle market companies to enhance business efficiency, breadth, growth, and scale. The firm was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York.

About The Blackstone Group L.P.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. The Company's investments are designed to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, provide financial security for millions of retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional and individual investors, and contribute to overall economic growth.

About BAAM

BAAM is the world's largest discretionary investor in hedge funds, with approximately $75 billion in assets under management. BAAM manages a diversified set of businesses including a customized solutions business, a special situations platform, a hedge fund seeding business, an open-ended mutual fund platform, and a business that purchases stakes in established alternative asset managers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, The Blackstone Group's stock rose 1.16%, ending the trading session at $32.25.

Volume traded for the day: 5.06 million shares.

Stock performance in the last twelve-month period - up 8.66%; and year-to-date - up 0.72%

After yesterday's close, The Blackstone Group's market cap was at $40.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 10.54%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 2.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors