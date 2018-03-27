Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Shopify's Quarterly Revenues Soared 71%; Turned Profitable on Adjusted Earnings Basis

Stock Monitor: Cheetah Mobile Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Shopify's total revenues soared 71% to $222.8 million compared to $130.4 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $209.7 million.

During Q4 2017, Shopify's Subscription Solutions revenues advanced 67% to $93.9 million compared to $56.4 million in Q4 2016, driven by a rapid growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR). The Company's Merchant Solutions revenues surged 74% to $128.9 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter, driven primarily by a growth of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV).

For Q4 2017, Shopify's gross profit grew 78% to $121.1 million compared to $68.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's operating loss was $6.1 million, or 3% of revenues, in the reported quarter versus $9.3 million, or 7% of revenues, in the year ago comparable period. Shopify's adjusted operating income was $11.6 million, or 5% of revenues, in Q4 2017 compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.8 million, or 1% of revenues, in Q4 2016.

Shopify's net loss was $3.0 million, or $0.03 loss per share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.10 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net income was $14.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the reported quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.00 loss per share, in the year ago same period. Shopify's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.05 per share.

For the full year FY17, Shopify's total revenues were $673.3 million, reflecting a 73% increase versus $389.3 million in FY16.

For FY17, Shopify reported a net loss of $40.0 million, or $0.42 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $35.4 million, or $0.42 loss per share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $15.2 million, or $0.16 per share, in FY17 compared to an adjusted net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.12 loss per share, in FY16.

Operating Results

As of December 31, 2017, Shopify's MRR was $29.9 million, up 62% compared to $18.5 million as of December 31, 2016. Shopify Plus contributed 21%, or $6.3 million, of MRR compared to 17% of MRR as of December 31, 2016.

Shopify's GMV was $9.1 billion in Q4 2017, representing an increase of $3.6 billion, or 65%, on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Gross Payments Volume (GPV) grew to $3.5 billion in the reported quarter, which accounted for 39% of GMV processed, versus $2.2 billion, or 39%, in the prior year's same quarter. Shopify's GMV surged 71% to $26.3 billion on a y-o-y basis in FY17. The Company's GPV grew to $10.0 billion in FY17, which accounted for 38% of GMV processed, versus $5.9 billion, or 38%, in FY16.

Shopify noted that the majority of purchasing from merchants' stores came from mobile devices, accounting for 73% of traffic and 61% of orders for Q4 2017, versus 69% and 55%, respectively, for Q4 2016.

Shopify Capital issued $39.7 million in merchant cash advances in Q4 2017, more than double the $14.7 million issued in Q4 2016. Shopify Capital grew to over $170 million in cumulative cash advanced since its launch in April 2016 through December 31, 2017.

Cash Matters

At December 31, 2017, Shopify had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $938.0 million compared to $392.4 million at December 31, 2016.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Shopify is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $970 million to $990 million; GAAP operating loss to be in the band of $95 million to $105 million; and adjusted operating income to be in the range of negative $5 million to positive $5 million.

For the first quarter of 2018, Shopify is projecting revenues to be in the range of $198 million to $202 million; GAAP operating loss to be in the band of $25 million to $27 million; and adjusted operating loss to be between $6 million to $8 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Shopify's stock fell 3.49%, ending the trading session at $136.72.

Volume traded for the day: 5.24 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.60 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 30.46%; previous six-month period - up 13.68%; past twelve-month period - up 98.20%; and year-to-date - up 35.37%

After yesterday's close, Shopify's market cap was at $13.94 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 3.0% at the end of the session.

