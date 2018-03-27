Active-Investors: Wired News - OPKO Health Announced Enrollment of First Patient in Phase-2b Trial of OPK88003 to Treat Type-2 Diabetes

Stock Monitor: Capricor Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

The Primary Endpoint of Phase-2b Trial is to Evaluate a Dose Escalation Regimen of OPK88003

The Phase-2b trial will enroll approximately 110 patients with type-2 diabetes at up to 35 clinical sites in the US. The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate a dose escalation regimen of OPK88003 to reduce HbA1c levels over a 30-week treatment period. The study will also assess weight loss and lipid composition, the secondary endpoints.

Dual Agonist Activity of OPK88003 May Provide Improved Benefits in Treatment of Diabetes

Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO Health, stated that the Company's confidence in this program is supported by the earlier Phase-2 data and it is enthusiastic to be initiating this study in type-2 diabetics to evaluate the effects of a refined dosing regimen of oxyntomodulin on glucose control and weight loss in preparation for a pivotal Phase-3 program.

Phillip added that the dual agonist activity of OPK88003 may provide improved benefits in the treatment of diabetes, resulting in better glucose control and improved long-term cardiovascular outcomes. OPKO Health believes OPK88003 has the potential to offer improved benefits compared to the current once-weekly GLP-1 therapies in a growing diabetes market.

OPKO Expects to Initiate Phase-2b Dose-Escalation Study with OPK88003 in Q2 2018

News report suggest that OPKO expects to initiate a Phase-2b dose-escalation study with OPK88003 in Q2 2018. OPK88003 was previously evaluated in a blinded Phase-2 clinical trial of 420 patients with type-2 diabetes for 12 weeks, followed by an open label extension for an additional 12 weeks. The study showed that OPK88003 reduced HbA1c levels by approximately 1.4% and resulted in statistically superior weight loss compared to the comparator, a weekly exenatide. Furthermore, OPK88003 treatment resulted in a favorable decrease in triglycerides and cholesterol in comparison to the weekly exenatide.

About Type-2 Diabetes

Diabetes is a problem with the body that causes blood glucose (sugar) levels to rise higher than normal. This is also called hyperglycemia. Type-2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. In type-2 diabetes, the pancreas still makes insulin, but the cells cannot use it very efficiently. Type-2 diabetes is associated with modifiable lifestyle risk factors. It also has strong genetic and family related risk factors.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, OPKO Health is a diversified healthcare company that seeks to establish industry leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets. The Company's diagnostics business includes BioReference Laboratories, the nation's third largest clinical laboratory with a core genetic testing business and a 400-person sales and marketing team.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, OPKO Health's stock rose 1.53%, ending the trading session at $3.32.

Volume traded for the day: 4.99 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.93 million shares.

After yesterday's close, OPKO Health's market cap was at $1.88 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

