Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Omnicom's Adjusted Earnings Rose 5%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Omnicom's worldwide revenue decreased 1.5% to $4.18 billion in Q4 2017 from $4.24 billion in Q4 2016. The components of the change in revenue included an increase in revenue from the positive foreign exchange rate impact of 2.4%, a decrease in acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue of 5.5%, and an increase in revenue from organic growth of 1.6% on a y-o-y basis. Omnicom's reported number fell short of analysts' estimates of $4.21 billion.

Omnicom's organic revenue growth in Q4 2017 was 8.2% in the Euro Markets and Other Europe, 6.0% in Asia/Pacific and 1.9% in Middle-East and Africa; while North America decreased 0.8%, the United Kingdom decreased 0.7%, and Latin America decreased 0.3%.

Omnicom's worldwide revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, fell 0.9% to $15.27 billion from $15.42 billion in FY16. The components of the change in revenue included an increase in revenue from the positive foreign exchange rate impact of 0.3%, a decrease in acquisition revenue of 4.2% and an increase in revenue from organic growth of 3.0% when compared to the same period of 2016.

During Q4 2017, Omnicom's operating profit rose 3% to $620.1 million from $601.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's operating margin for the reported quarter increased to 14.8% versus 14.2% for the prior year's same quarter.

Omnicom announced net income of $254.4 million, or $1.09 per share, for Q4 2017 versus net income of $350.3 million, or $1.47 per share, in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company recorded the net effect of the enactment of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" (Tax Act), which resulted in a net increase of $106.3 million in income tax expense.

Excluding the additional net income tax expense recorded in Q4 2017, in connection with the enactment of the Tax Act, Omnicom's net income totaled $360.7 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $350.3 million, or $1.47 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.54 per share.

For FY17, Omnicom reported net income of $1.09 billion, or $4.65 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $1.15 billion, or $4.78 per share, in FY16. Excluding the additional net income tax expense of $106.3 million recorded in Q4 2017 in connection with the enactment of the Tax Act, the Company's net income for FY17 totaled $1.19 billion, or $5.10 per share, compared to $1.15 billion, or $4.78 per share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Omnicom generated approximately $1.7 billion of free cash flow during the year, including the positive effect from changes in working capital and returned almost $1.1 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's net debt position at the end of the year was $1.13 billion, down nearly $800 million compared to December 31, 2016. The decrease was principally due to the positive change in operating capital of approximately $350 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Omnicom's stock rose 2.24%, ending the trading session at $71.76.

Volume traded for the day: 1.87 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Omnicom's market cap was at $16.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.06.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Advertising Agencies industry. This sector was up 2.7% at the end of the session.

