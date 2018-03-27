Enable Injections Granted U.S. Utility Patent in Expanding IP Portfolio

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Enable Injections, Inc., the developer of advanced large-volume wearable drug delivery devices, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent No. 9,925,333 effective as of March 27, 2018. The utility patent is entitled 'Vial Transfer and Injection Apparatus and Method' for the company's enFuse™ On-Body Delivery System Technology.



"Disruptive drug delivery devices enable subcutaneous delivery of biologics in doses up to 50 ml."

The patent grants the enFuse devices platform exclusive rights to employ an arcuately expandable elastomer bladder and injection cannula system.

'This is one in a series of granted patents and pending applications in the U.S. and abroad for the Enable enFuse technology that will strengthen our intellectual property portfolio and solidify our position as a leader in the On-Body Large Volume Drug Delivery market,' said Matthew Huddleston, VP of R&D at Enable Injections.

The company's disruptive drug delivery devices enable subcutaneous delivery of biologics and other viscous drugs required in doses up to 50 mL. Enable Injections' enFuse platform, developed on the basis of dozens of Human Factors studies, makes it simple and convenient for patients to comfortably self-administer these therapies for cancers, autoimmune, chronic and rare diseases at home or work.

For pharmaceutical companies, the advanced delivery technology speeds drug development time, provides a means of extending the life cycle of drugs and offers a patient-centric approach that is expected to increase compliance and improve outcomes while lowering costs.

About Enable Injections, Inc.

Founded by medical device industry veterans, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Enable Injections develops and manufactures wearable devices that allow easy, comfortable patient self-administration of large volume/high viscosity drugs in doses from 4 mL to market-leading 50 mL. The Enable body-worn enFuse™ drug delivery platform utilizes any standard container closure system, including syringes or vials; automatically warms in seconds and can automatically reconstitute lyophilized drugs. Enable's devices are available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry investigational use. For more information please visit www.enableinjections.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/EnableInjection.

