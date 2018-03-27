Global Door Market to Gain From Rapid Urbanization and Introduction of Technologically Developed Products: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Door Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The atmosphere of a place is controlled by a door, by folding and unfolding the air drafts as well as growing the visual appeal of the architecture. For manufacturing doors, the raw materials used are Metal, Plastic, and Wood mainly.

Doors are used to block as well as permit entry to an entrance to surrounded space, such as a building or vehicle. It is a moving structure used for various purposes, such as trap doors, safety door, and blast proof doors. Doors typically comprise a panel that swipes on hinges on the edge, but there are also doors that slide or spin inside of a space. Comparable external constructions to doors are called entrances.

The door market has been growing widely due to of the growing construction industry. Also, people are more aware of the safety and security and concerns about the environment, with regards to the high-quality doors for residential as well as for non-residential purposes.

Due to increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, innovation, and technology development in the door systems, the door market is expected to grow exponentially in the years to come. Door Market is segmented, By Type into Metal, Glass, Plastic, Wood, and Composite. Door Market is segmented, By Mechanism into Sliding, Swinging, Folding, Revolving, Others (stacking and tilt door systems). Door Market is segmented, By Technology into Manual, Automatic, and Access Control. Door Market is segmented, By Application into Residential, and Non-Residential

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Door Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-door-market-professional-survey-report-2016

Door Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the door market and expected to continue being so in the next few years. It is followed by North America and Europe. The countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are expected to gain a substantial growth in the market and will upsurge during the upcoming period. Door Market Key Players include Magna International Inc, Fauresia SA, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., KONE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY, Inteva Products LLC, are some of the leading companies present in the door market.

Notes:

Production, means the output of Door

Revenue, means the sales value of Door

This report studies Door in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Andersen Corp.

Formosa Plastics Group

Jeld-Wen Inc.

Masonite International Inc.

Pella Corp.

VKR Holding

YKK AP Inc.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Ply Gem

The Marvin Cos.

Mylch

Guangdong Feng Aluminum

SiMBOR

By types, the market can be split into

Glass Door

Solid Wood Door

Steel Wood Door

Aluminum Alloy Door

Polymer Door

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

