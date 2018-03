MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation accelerated marginally in February, data from the National Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 3.32 percent year-over-year in February, following a 3.11 percent rise in the previous month.



The annual increase was largely driven by the 10.29 percent growth in intermediate goods prices.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.25 percent from January, when it edged up by 0.09 percent.



