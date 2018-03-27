Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence study on the transportation services industry. A leading transportation services provider wanted to get more information on ways to enhance their procedural efficiency and increase conversion rates.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Market intelligence solutions help companies influence uniformity, reliability, and responsiveness across business operations."

The transportation services industry needs a massive amount of capital investment, and the demand is driven by macroeconomic trends pertaining to global exports and imports. Also, the strength of the competition differs depending on the specific sector. The demand for transportation services sector is likely to grow with the growth in merchandise trade.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to increase operational efficiency by recognizing process gaps across the industry. The client was able to find the complications in their path and cleared their way forward.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Approach precise prospects, at the right time, and in the right way

Close deals with more valuable prospects in less time

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving the efficiency

Creating better experiences for customers

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

