SolarMax Technology CEO, David Hsu talks to pv magazine about the experiences of an American company operating in the Chinese solar market, including knowledge transfer from the U.S., in particular in the field of O&M, residential opportunities and storage.Southern California-based SolarMax Technology has turned its attention to China, and now claims to be the largest American-based private company developing PV projects in what has grown to become the world's biggest solar market. Having formed wholly-owned subsidiary, SolarMax China in 2015, by acquiring five formerly independent Chinese-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...