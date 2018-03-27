

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced the U.S. FDA accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the treatment of adults with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan. The application is based on data from the ongoing Phase 2 CheckMate -142 study.



The FDA granted the application priority review and, in February 2018, granted the combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the potential indication. The FDA action date is July 10, 2018.



