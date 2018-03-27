Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") announces that Simon Nyilassy, President and CEO of the Company, has been appointed a director of CHC, and Andrew ("Drew") Coles has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Nyilassy's appointment as a director of CHC remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is an owner and operator of student housing properties located in proximity to universities in primary and well understood secondary markets.

Simon Nyilassy, President and Chief Executive OfficerCHC Student Housing Corp.Telephone: (416) 504-9380Email: snyilassy@marigoldandassociates.com