

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) announced a global price increase, effective immediately, where contracts permit, on all activated carbon products due to a continued escalation in the cost of raw materials. The increase is expected to range between 5%-20%, depending on the specific product, raw material type, services provided, and global considerations.



The company noted that the primary raw materials used for producing activated carbon are coal, coconut shell, and wood, each of which has gone up in price. Additionally, costs associated with operating manufacturing facilities and moving freight have also escalated.



