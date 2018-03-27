GLX - Global Listing Exchange: GLX is Named Founding Sponsor of The Martha's Vineyard Cryptocurrency Symposium

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Today GLX announced that they will be the Founding Sponsor of The Martha's Vineyard Cryptocurrency Symposium. GLX's CEO Ronald P. Russo, Jr. will participate on multiple panels. He will be making a formal presentation regarding the upcoming GLXToken sale to approximately 400 delegates representing Cryptocurrency industry leading Influencers, high net worth investors, hedge funds and members of the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain media.

Mr. Russo stated, "When Dr. Cetrulo, the event producer, asked GLX to be a Founding Sponsor of this exclusive event I was honored and immediately accepted. The event will be held at the start of month two of the GLXToken sale and we intend to make a hard push towards meeting our hard cap during the event, if we haven't reached it by the start of the Symposium."

The GLX marketing team will be working with Dr. Cetrulo's team to help attract the best mix of industry professionals to fill the 400 delegate seats. GLX will continue to release updated news about this very timely opportunity.

About Martha's Vineyard Cryptocurrency Symposium

Martha's Vineyard, a former whaling colony seven miles off Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast, with wild ocean beaches and wooded trails and a reputation as along standing semi-official presidential retreat serves as the backdrop of this one-of-a-kind "Destination" conference.

400 delegates will have a very special opportunity to network with CEO's, industry experts, investors, educators and some highly regarded thought leaders who have never before agreed to speak at an industry conference. More than 30 blockchain industry experts will deliver their speeches in two main rooms. 20 hand selected sponsor companies will present their current ICO's or Token Sales while competing for $20,000 in prize money.

For a LIMITED TIME until April 1st, 200, Full Access tickets will be discounted from $1,000 to $500. Learn more by visiting www.mvcryptosymposium.com.

About GLX - Global Listing Exchange™

GLX is building the world's only Capital Market Directory & Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

The GLX platform will be developed as a blockchain based distributed network creating the world's first Global Capital Market Computer. The GLX - DAppExchange (DappExchange.com) is GLX's "decentralized appstore" where anyone can publish DApps that can be used in the GLX ecosystem.

Contact: The GLX-Editor's Desk | +1 855 GLX INTL | editor@GLX.com | GLX.com | GLXToken.com

Disclaimer: This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to GLX that is based on the beliefs of GLX's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available, to GLX's management. This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities in GLX, Inc., the GLX platform, or any related or associated company. The GLXCToken is a utility token and not a cryptoasset, cryptocurrency, security or investment.

