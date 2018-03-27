Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Encana's Q4 Results Growth Outshone Performance

Stock Monitor: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Encana's total revenues were $1.21 billion, which came in higher than the $822 million recorded in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenues for the reported quarter also topped market consensus estimates of $1.02 billion.

The oil and gas Company reported a net loss of $229 million, or $0.24 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $281 million, or $0.29 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings increased to $114 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $85 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Market analysts had forecasted the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.10 per share for Q4 FY17.

For the full year FY17, Encana's total revenues stood at $4.44 billion compared to $2.92 billion in FY16. The Company's net income was $827 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss of $944 million, or $1.07 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported non-GAAP operating earnings of $422 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $76 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

The Calgary, Alberta-based Company's total operating expenses increased to $948 million in Q4 FY17 from $876 million in the past year's comparable quarter. The Company posted an operating income of $262 million in Q4 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $54 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's net earnings before income taxes stood at $147 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss before income taxes of $251 million in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, Encana's oil production volume increased 28% to 85.0 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from 66.4 MBbls/d in Q4 FY16. The oil realized price increased to $52.94 per bbl in the reported quarter from $50.78 per bbl in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

The quarterly production volume of natural gas liquids (NGLs)-Plant Condensate totaled 33.7 MBbls/d in Q4 FY17, which was higher than 19.9 MBbls/d in Q4 FY16. The Company's average NGLs-Plant Condensate realized price was $52.65 per bbl in Q4 FY17 compared to $45.39 per bbl in the last year's same quarter.

The NGLs-other production volume surged 50% to 33.9 MBbls/d in Q4 FY17 from 22.6 MBbls/d in Q4 FY16. The Company's realized average price was 24.29 per bbl in Q4 FY17, up from $17.86 per bbl in Q4 FY16.

The Company's NGLs production volume also increased to 1,096 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in Q4 FY17 from 1,276 Bbls in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, NGL released price was $2.34 per Mcf in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.35 per Mcf in Q4 FY16.

The Company's total production was 335.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) in the reported quarter compared to 321.5 MBOE/d in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's oil and NGLs total production was 152.6 Mbbls/d in Q4 FY17 compared to 108.9 Mbbls/d in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Encana's net cash provided by operating activities was $369 million compared to $199 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's non-GAAP cash flow stood at $444 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $302 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance fell to $719 million as on December 31, 2017, from $834 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's net long-term debt remained flat at $4.20 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

On February 14, 2018, Encana's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.015 per share, payable on March 29, 2018, to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2018.

The Company announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million of its common shares over the next 12 months through the NCIB. The Company may repurchase up to 35 million common shares during the 12-month period starting February 28, 2018, and ending February 27, 2019.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Encana's stock advanced 1.03%, ending the trading session at $11.79.

Volume traded for the day: 8.63 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.60%; previous six-month period - up 4.80%; and past twelve-month period - up 11.75%

After yesterday's close, Encana's market cap was at $11.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.94.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.51%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

