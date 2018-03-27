Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cognex Delivered Best Q4 Revenues; Achieved Record Annual Revenues and Earnings

Stock Monitor: Electro-Sensors Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Cognex reported record revenues of $180.37 million, up 39% compared to $129.32 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $1.6 million.

For the full year FY17, Cognex achieved record revenues of $747.95 million, up 44% compared to $520.75 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Cognex's gross margin was 77% compared to 79% in Q4 2016. The Company's research, development, and engineering (RD&E) expenses increased 39% to $26.98 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $19.44 million in the prior year's same quarter, attributed to additional engineering resources and product development costs.

For Q4 2017 Cognex's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 41% to $60.64 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $42.99 million in Q4 2016, due to investments in sales resources and higher employee-related costs, including commissions and travel.

Cognex's investment and other income was $2.92 million in Q4 2017 compared to $2.48 million in Q4 2016. The Company's investment income increased because of higher yields and a higher average invested balance.

For Q4 2017, Cognex reported a net loss of $26.90 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $38.52 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) resulted in a one-time charge to tax expense of $83 million, or $0.46 per share. On an adjusted basis, the Company delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25, up 20% versus $0.20 in the year earlier comparable quarter. Cognex's EPS met Wall Street's estimates of $0.25.

In FY17, Cognex recorded earnings of $177.18 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to $149.83 million, or $0.86 per share, in FY16. The Company's results for FY17 included a one-time charge to tax expense of $83 million, or $0.46 per share, related to the TCJA. On an adjusted basis, Cognex posted EPS of $1.22, up 54% compared to $0.79 in FY16.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2017, Cognex had $828 million in cash and investments and no debt. The Company's cash and investments increased by $83 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily as a result of $224 million in cash generated from operations and $55 million in cash received from the exercise of employee stock options. Cognex's cash outflows included $124 million spent to repurchase its common stock; $29 million in dividends paid to shareholders; $29 million for capital expenditure; and $26 million for acquisitions.

In a separate press release on February 15, 2018, Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the purchase of up to $150 million of its common stock in open market transactions, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors. This new authorization will commence after Cognex completes an existing $100 million repurchase program, of which approximately $45 million remains available.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Cognex is forecasting revenues to be between $165 million and $175 million, which represents a growth of between 19% and 26% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is estimating gross margin to be in the mid-70% range, while operating expenses are expected to increase by mid-single digits on a sequential basis, primarily due to Cognex's investments in engineering and sales.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Cognex's stock climbed 2.46%, ending the trading session at $54.05.

Volume traded for the day: 1.79 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 34.45%

After yesterday's close, Cognex's market cap was at $9.62 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 54.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.33%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. This sector was up 3.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors