Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Coca-Cola European Partners Reported Annual Results for FY17

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, CCEP's revenues rose 3.5% to €2.66 billion from €2.58 billion in Q4 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company's comparable and fx-neutral revenues increased to €2.68 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to €2.58 billion in Q4 FY16.

The independent Coca-Cola bottler reported loss after taxes of €61 million, or €0.13 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to profit after taxes of €12 million, or €0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's comparable profit after taxes stood at €240 million, or €0.49 per diluted share, in the reported quarter, up from €201 million, or €0.41 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter.

For the full year FY17, CCEP's comparable revenues were €11.06 billion, rising from €10.87 billion in FY16. The Company's profit after taxes was €688 million, or €1.41 per diluted share, in FY17 versus €549 million, or €1.42 per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported a comparable profit after taxes of €1.04 billion, or €2.12 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to €917 million, or €1.88 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, CCEP's comparable cost of sales came in at €6.74 billion versus €6.60 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's comparable gross profit was €4.32 billion in Q4 FY17 versus €4.27 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter. The Company incurred pro-forma comparable operating expenses of €2.84 billion in Q4 FY17 versus €2.91 billion in Q4 FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company's comparable operating profit increased to €1.48 billion from €1.36 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the comparable profit before taxes came in at €1.38 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to €1.22 billion in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, the Company's pro-forma comparable volume increased to 608 million of unit cases from 603 million of unit cases in Q4 FY16. The Company's cost of sales rose to €2.68 per unit case in Q4 FY17 compared to €2.60 per unit case in the last year's corresponding quarter. Additionally, the Company's revenue per unit case was €4.41 in Q4 FY17 versus €4.28 in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, CCEP's operating activities provided net cash of €1.62 billion compared to €1.24 billion in in the year ago. Moreover, the Company's free cash flow was €1.04 billion in FY17.

The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of €360 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to €386 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's non-current borrowings decreased to €5.47 billion as on December 31, 2017, from €5.56 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full fiscal year FY18, CCEP's management expects revenue growth to be in a low single-digit range, along with a growth in operating profit and diluted earnings per share of 6% to 7%. The Company expects free cash flow to be in a range of €850 million to €900 million in FY18, which will include the expected benefit from an improved working capital, offset by the impact of restructuring and integration costs. Furthermore, the Company's capital expenditure is projected to be in the band of €525 million to €575 million for FY18, including €75 million of capital expenditure related to synergies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Coca-Cola European Partners' stock was marginally up 0.85%, ending the trading session at $40.48.

Volume traded for the day: 2.00 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.59 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.44%; previous three-month period - up 2.82%; past twelve-month period - up 7.40%; and year-to-date - up 1.58%

After yesterday's close, Coca-Cola European Partners' market cap was at $19.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.95.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry. This sector was up 2.1% at the end of the session.

