Individuals will be able to invest in "data funds" in exchange for a new digital currency

Datavest (datavest.org) and digi.me announced a partnership today at the KNOW Identity Conference to enable individuals to receive a monetary return by investing the data they produce on a daily basis. Datavest has also been selected as a finalist in the conference's startup competition, which brings together leading ventures in personal data and identity.

Based in Los Angeles, datavest is a user-owned marketplace for personal data. Its consumer app, which will go live later this year, allows individuals to earn a new blockchain-based digital currency called Datanotes (DXN) by investing anonymized data in different types of data funds. Companies can pay to subscribe to data funds such as Purchase History or Location Data, allowing individuals to directly participate in the current and future economic value of their data.

"Personal data is a valuable new type of personal asset," said Rob Stone, founder and CEO of datavest. "We believe hundreds and ultimately thousands of dollars can be realized by individuals each year both from revenue generated by their data and from participating in the capital value of their data. We have all the tools for a person's data to become a sustainable contributor to achieving a Universal Basic Income (UBI)."

Digi.me, based in the United Kingdom, allows individuals to securely import and privately share data from thousands of different sources, including leading social networks, banks, credit cards, health providers, wearables (IoT) and entertainment apps. Datavest users will be able to use digi.me to aggregate and share data they choose with datavest.

"We are excited to see startups like datavest partnering with digi.me," said Shane Green, CEO (US) of digi.me. "By providing a secure, decentralized, and consent-based architecture, the digi.me platform will enable innovative companies to focus their efforts on creating new ways for individuals to leverage the value of their data."

"Both companies share a passion for enabling individuals to benefit from their data," said Julian Ranger, founder and chairman of digi.me. "In light of recent headlines, it's hard to overstate how big of a social and economic change we expect as people finally realize how valuable their data can be when under their control."

Both Shane Green and Rob Stone will be speaking on the value of personal data at the KNOW Identity conference. You can also find more information about datavest at https://datavest.org, and about digi.me, including the app, at https://www.digi.me.

About Digi.me

Digi.me is a personal data management app that allows consumers to privately and securely aggregate data from across their digital lives. Digi.me's consumer app allows users to connect to thousands of data sources and view, analyze and share on their terms. Their Consent Access SDK and API allow developers to easily integrate digi.me into their apps, comply with GDPR and other regulatory requirements, and build innovative new apps and insights. Digi.me is working with world-leading businesses in health, finance, retail and tech sectors to unlock win-win benefits of permissioned data sharing for both consumers and organizations. Digi.me, based in the UK, merged with Personal from the US in 2017.

About Datavest

Based in Los Angeles, datavest (datavest.org and @datavestorg) provides a platform for individuals to turn their personal data into a personal asset. Individuals invest anonymized data into a user-controlled cooperative, ensuring a long-term sustainable model for realizing the full potential of the value of the data. The company's consumer product will launch later this year.

