Airtopia: Is the Air in Your Home Safe to Breathe?

TRING, England, March 27,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtopia, an indoor air testing service, announces its launch in London, Birmingham and Hertfordshire, with more locations coming soon. The service helps people understand how the air in their home can affect their health and how they can improve it.

Respiratory disease affects 1 in 5 people and is the third biggest cause of death in the UK[1]. According to Allergy UK, it is estimated that up to 50 per cent of children are diagnosed with an allergic condition[2]. These conditions, along with heart disease and cancer, can be caused or exacerbated by exposure to toxins in our homes[3].

Airtopia's tests identify common airborne triggers, including formaldehyde, found in furniture, soft furnishings and cleaning products; VOCs, emitted by paints, sprays and air fresheners; mould; and carbon dioxide, which, in high concentrations can lead to fatigue, headache and dizziness[4]. We provide a comprehensive, easy to understand report and offer low-cost/no-cost remedial advice for improvements.

Airtopia, a social enterprise, is the brainchild of successful entrepreneur, David Evans, MBE, who said, "The air inside our homes can be five times more polluted than outside. Research, regulations and technology can help, but the public doesn't need to wait to solve the problem of indoor air quality. Airtopia provides people the tools they need so they can take immediate action to improve their environment. I founded Airtopia with the singular aim of helping people live healthier lives.[5]"

Airtopian Ambassador for Healthy Indoor Air Steve Saxty said, "This isn't about how clean a house is. It's about identifying the unseen pollutants we all inadvertently have in our homes and learning how to reduce them. We MOT our cars. We go to doctors for screenings. Shouldn't we check the health of our home, where we spend 70% of our time? People are working hard to keep their families safe and well. We want to help by arming them with information."

Airtopia offers tests designed to be easy and consumer-friendly. Tests can be booked at a time convenient to the customer by phone or via the website, www.airtopia.co.uk. Airtopian analysts will be available in Manchester next and Evans promises they will be national within eighteen months.

Airtopia is a social enterprise that provides scientific yet practical screening to measure domestic indoor air quality (IAQ). The tests were developed with a lab that has performed over 60,000 tests worldwide. Airtopia helps make homes, and the people who live in them, healthier. Please visit www.airtopia.co.uk.

Respiratory disease statistics. "Why is Allergy Increasing?" Allergy, UK Illnesses and indoor air quality: Every Breath We Take, page 21. Sources of indoor air pollution: Every Breath We Take, page 22 Indoor air pollution verses outdoor: US EPA

