Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W - 65W Output Power Range

SAN JOSE, California, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced the release of the MPX2001, an all-in-one flyback power IC with robust capacitive digital isolation, secondary-side control, and synchronous rectification.

The MPX2001 combines four flyback ICs into one power IC with UL-qualified 4.5kVrms capacitive isolation and 8.4mm primary-to-secondary PCB clearance. Advanced continuous conduction mode (CCM) secondary-side control improves dynamic performance over traditional solutions and provides quick short circuit and over voltage protection.

Multi-chip integration eliminates multiple passive components, resulting in PCB board space saving and a BOM reduction up to 50%. The MPX2001 achieves as low as 15mW standby power loss while allowing design optimization with customer-preferred primary and secondary MOSFETs. PWM/PFM control provides excellent EMI across the entire load range, free of audible noise that often exists with alternative control schemes. The MPX2001 benefits from seventh generation industry-leading SR driver designs optimized for safe, efficient CCM SR operation that minimizes body diode conduction of the SR MOSFET while eliminating any cross-conduction concerns. Capacitive isolation replaces traditional optocouplers to ensure reliable, long-term operation.

"The MPX2001 is ideal for very tight USB PD and QC-compatible adaptor designs," says Maurice Sciammas, Sr. VP Marketing & Sales at MPS, "As it helps designers achieve higher power density, meets most stringent energy efficiency requirements, and easily copes with demanding dynamic USB PD load changes."

The MPX2001 is UL1577 and UL/IEC/EN62368 safety-certified, is available in an MSL1-rated SOIC20WB package and is priced at $1.29/10K.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is toreduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.comor its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658359/Monolithic_Power_Systems_Inc.jpg