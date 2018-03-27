Unchained Labs keeps them coming, acquires rap.ID!

PLEASANTON, California, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, acquired rap.ID today. Rap.ID is a leading provider of systems used for particle identification in biopharmaceutical development and quality control. The company also provides contract services in these areas. This is Unchained Labs' 6th acquisition in just over 3 years.

Particles muck up the quality of a drug and can shut down its production. Single Particle Explorer is the only tool out there that identifies particles by their shape and then forensically identifies them by their chemical and elemental fingerprints. In minutes, researchers know the culprit without a doubt, can track it back to the source, and fix their workflow or manufacturing process.

Silicone oil makes it easier to dispense drugs from injectable devices. Layer Explorer lets researchers measure the thickness and consistency of the silicone, so they can fine-tune their processes to use only a thin, uniform layer to minimize the amount that gets into their formulation.

"These products are great additions to our biologics tools arsenal. We can now help our customers identify the source of any particle that shows up in their process," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained Labs. "This acquisition expands our portfolio firmly downstream into biologic quality control."

"Unchained Labs is an ideal home for our products and employees," said Dr. Oliver Valet, Managing Director of rap.ID. "They have a great platform to help realize the potential for our products."

In just over 3 years, Unchained Labs has grown to over 180 employees, $50M+ in revenue, 9 product lines and has direct distribution around the world. In connection with this transaction, the company raised $17M in a Series D financing. Novo Ventures, Canaan Partners, TPG Biotech and Tri-Valley Ventures all participated in the financing.

