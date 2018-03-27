Leaf Healthcare Earns Frost & Sullivan's Technology Leadership Award For Its Innovative Mobility Monitoring Solution

The Leaf Patient Monitoring System is a comprehensive, cost-effective, and clinically proven technology that helps dramatically reduce the risk of pressure injuries

SANTA CLARA, California, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the patient mobility monitoring industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Leaf Healthcare with the 2018 Global Technology Leadership Award for its breakthrough wireless patient monitoring solutions, specifically tailored to healthcare settings, to offer providers an efficient and cost-effective means of mitigating the impact of immobility.

"The Leaf Patient Monitoring Solution is a specialized healthcare tool that helps improve patient outcomes through minimizing immobility-related complications," said Patrick Riley, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The core technology of the Leaf Patient Monitoring System is the Integrated Positioning Index' (IPI), an algorithm designed as an objective measure of the quality-as opposed to just the quantity-of patient mobility. The IPI accurately measures patient turn frequency, turn magnitude, and tissue reperfusion time, which helps mitigate the risk of pressure injuries and optimizes the therapeutic benefits of the system. The Leaf Patient Monitoring System also uses a point-of-care sensor that provides caregivers with instantly accessible and local data, and it can provide monitoring in areas without wireless transmission.

The Leaf Patient Monitoring System offers actionable, real-time clinical data that optimizes workflows, resources and helps nursing staff prioritize high-risk patients. Chief nursing officers can leverage multi-tiered daily and monthly reports to determine whether a facility is reaching its patient mobility goals. The system is also cost effective because it requires no capital equipment or infrastructure investment, as Leaf supplies the required server, tablets, and monitoring supplies. For patients, the clinical benefits of the Leaf Patient Monitoring System have been validated through clinical trials. A clinical trial conducted at Stanford University and recently published in the International Journal of Nursing Studies showed that patients protected by the Leaf Patient Monitoring System were 73% less likely to develop a pressure injury. As earlier reported in Nursing Open, a peer-reviewed journal, additional clinical research has demonstrated improved in-bed mobility levels from a baseline of 64% without Leaf to 98% with Leaf.

Leaf anticipates continued growth acceleration in upcoming years due to contracts currently in place. Furthermore, in 2017, the company secured a strategic investment and distribution agreement with Smith & Nephew-a billion-dollar medical technology firm-to enable new growth opportunities domestically and internationally, particularly in Japan and the European market.

"The Leaf Patient Monitoring System's clinical efficacy, versatility, and proven client value clearly demonstrate why Leaf Healthcare earns the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award in the global patient mobility monitoring market," said Riley.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Leaf Healthcare creates wireless patient mobility monitoring solutions for health care providers who are seeking more efficient and cost-effective ways to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes. Its patient monitoring system wirelessly monitors patient position and movement and uses that data to automate and document mobility protocols for patients. To learn more, visit www.leafhealthcare.com

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

