OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --OneTrust, a global leader in enterprise privacy management software that supports compliance with data privacy regulations, today announces a new extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch to help simplify the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy compliance for marketers.

The GDPR and ePrivacy laws define specific requirements for marketers around consent, handling cookies and other technologies, electronic communications, and data subject rights. The OneTrust Marketing and Web Compliance tools include data subject rights (DSAR) portal, consent and preference management, cookie consent, and website scanning. This extension for Launch by Adobe will help OneTrust customers who are Data Controllers better address consent obligations.

"OneTrust's global market leadership has put us in a position to offer a breadth of technology solutions for privacy compliance, as well as depth and simplicity to each of these products delivered through meaningful extensions with companies like Adobe," said OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP) Kabir Barday, CIPP US/E, CIPM, CIPT.

"Our Adobe Cloud Platform integration makes it easier for large enterprise customers to deploy at scale, as well as small and medium organizations to have simple plugin interfaces to their most common technology providers. Brands need to build experiences with privacy in mind," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy, Adobe. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with OneTrust to enable marketers to do just that."

Launch, by Adobe is Adobe's tag-management capability, built into Adobe Cloud Platform.

For more information, OneTrust is a Gold Sponsor and will be located at Booth #811 during the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on March 27-29. Additionally, OneTrust will be hosting a "GDPR: Tackling Consent & Marketing Compliance in Practice" session at the Summit on Tuesday, March 27th at 2:30 PM PDT.

About OneTrust

OneTrust's privacy management software is used by more than 1,500 organisations to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law).

The multi-lingual software is deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise, and is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, and automated workflows used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust helps organisations implement GDPR requirements, including: Data Protection by Design (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA / DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Universal Consent and Preference Management, ePrivacy Cookie Consent, Data Subject Access, Portability, and Right to Be Forgotten.

