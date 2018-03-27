FinancialBuzz.com Exclusive Interview With President & CEO, Alejandro Ochoa of Tower One Wireless Corp. Live from Times Square in New York City

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

www.FinancialBuzz.com

, a respected source in the financial news media space located on Wall Street, today announces an exclusive video interview with Tower One Wireless Corp. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (FKT: 1P3N) President & CEO, Alejeandro Ochoa from the floor of the NASDAQ MarketSite at Times Square New York City.

Mr. Ochoa shares with us his vision of Company's growth and why he believes 2018 is an essential year for Tower One Wireless Corp. The interview provides unique insight into the Company's latest corporate developments, updates on recently-achieved milestones, and current Latin America wireless infrastructure assets. Additionally, CEO Alejeandro Ochoa provides his perspective on how Tower One Wireless Corp. is well positioned to build upon its current technology and innovation momentum in Latin America.

Mr. Ochoa has over 18 years of experience within the financial services industry, having worked at firms such as Morgan Stanley, Prudential Securities and Raymond James, currently serves as consultant to Mackie Research Capital Corp Investment Banking Practice with LATAM focus. Mr. Ochoa is fluent in Spanish and has an understanding of the South American Capital Markets.

Dedicated to Latin America, his areas of expertise include mining and energy transactions in advisory, capital raisings and strategic assets sales with Latin American transactions in Colombia, Mexica, and Peru. He has also covered Telecom Infrastructure companies from the United States, Argentina, Colombia. Mr. Ochoa has a Bachelors in Science with a focus in Finance from Florida International University

Watch the full HD Video Interview now and learn why there has been interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (FKT: 1P3N)

Click here to view full HD quality video interview: https://youtu.be/m2iVUtBapE0

About Tower One Wireless Corp.

Tower One builds, owns, and leases a portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets to wireless carriers on long term contracts. Tower One is one of a few publicly traded small cap companies in the tower and wireless infrastructure industry. Tower One is operated by a team of telecom and finance professionals with a long history in the telecom and wireless infrastructure business. Tower One Wireless is currently focused on 4G & 5G LTE infrastructure expansion in Latin America.

About Financial Buzz Media

Located on Wall Street in the heart of New York City's financial district and world, we provide information on the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis, Live Weekly Reporting and Company Interviews. A pioneer in financially driven digital space, video production, nationally syndicated publications and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique and sophisticated original content.

Financial Buzz Media provides credible news branding, marketing, and advertising through our unique publication platform; including Newswire delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, TV Broadcasting, and Financial Publications. Financial Buzz Media provides thorough transparency and disclosure by reporting live from various correspondent locations; The New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ Exchange, and the Hong Kong Exchange, resulting in an internationally credible media outlet.

