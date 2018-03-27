European Hospital is first in Italy to open enrollment in the prospective, multi-center, observational study designed to assess long-term clinical outcomes in patients implanted with vascular grafts treated with DuraGraft

Somahlution, a global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant and other surgical indications, today announced that the European Hospital of Rome is the first site in Italy to participate in the DuraGraft European Registry clinical trial. The registry will assess the clinical benefits of treatment with DuraGraft, a one-time intraoperative treatment designed to reduce the risk of vascular graft disease and graft failure in patients treated with coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery.

"We are very excited to join the many medical centers already participating in the DuraGraft European Registry and to be the first hospital in Italy to participate in this registry. We look forward to bringing this innovative technology to patients," said Luca P. Weltert, MD, cardiac surgeon in the Department of Cardiac Surgery at European Hospital. "Each year thousands of patients in Italy are treated with CABG surgery. The DuraGraft solution has been demonstrated to be safe and effective in preserving vascular conduits in the operating room prior to implantation and reducing the risk of graft failure, which is often an important concern for both patients and surgeons."

When patients with heart disease undergo CABG surgery, a vein or artery is often removed from the leg, wrist, or chest and transplanted to the heart. In many cases, in the time between removal and implantation, the graft is stored in the operating room without nutrients and oxygen supply, potentially increasing the risk of ischemia reperfusion injury and graft failure. DuraGraft mitigates oxidative stress, supports energy needs of the cells during the anaerobic ischemic period, and supports vasomotor function of the graft during storage and prior to implantation.

"We are very encouraged by the significant levels of interest in the DuraGraft European registry as more surgeons recognize the potential benefits of this innovative technology for CABG patients," said Dr. Satish Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Somahlution. "Initiation of our first site in Italy represents a significant milestone in our efforts to bring DuraGraft to patients worldwide and improve the standard of care of CABG surgery in the years ahead."

Somahlution is a global leader in the development of products to reduce the burden of ischemia reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant and other surgical indications. The company's flagship product, DuraGraft, is a vascular graft treatment that improves clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with graft failure. DuraGraft enhances CABG surgical outcomes by significantly reducing major cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction.

