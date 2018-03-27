HMS Networks AB: The Swedish version of HMS Network's Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors

The Swedish version of HMS Networks' Annual Report 2017 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2017 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to ir@hms.se (mailto:ir@hms.se) .

The English version of the Annual Report 2017 will be available on our website in the beginning of April.

For more information please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14.00 CET on March 27, 2018.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of products for industrial communication and remote management. Reported sales reached SEK 1,183 m in 2017 with more than 94 per cent outside Sweden. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles and Igualada. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Japan, China, Germany, USA, Italy, France, Belgium, Singapore, Spain, India, UK, Finland and Denmark. HMS employs more than 500 people and develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks under the Anybus, IXXAT and Intesis brand and products for remote solutions and control under the eWON brand. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/138433/R/2179775/841413.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HMS Networks AB via Globenewswire

