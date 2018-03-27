

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA), a provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, said that it entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Amalgamation Agreement to amend the Amalgamation Agreement, dated as of June 26, 2017, among the Company, Sinovac (Cayman) Limited and Sinovac Amalgamation Sub Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent.



As per the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, the Amalgamation Agreement may be terminated by the Company or Parent if the amalgamation of Amalgamation Sub with and into the Company has not occurred on or before March 26, 2018. The Amendment extends the Termination Date to April 26, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX