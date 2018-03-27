IDT Biologika, a globally integrated contract manufacturer of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, honored with three 2018 CMO Leadership Awards for Compatibility, Reliability and Service. Sponsored by Life Science Leader magazine, the annual awards recognize the top contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) serving the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

IDT Biologika Chief Executive Officer Andreas Kastenbauer accepted the 2018 CMO Leadership Awards on behalf of the company. "Our most important assets are our employees, whose expertise and collaborative nature complement our innovative technologies, resulting in high quality customer service and satisfaction," said Mr. Kastenbauer. "This commitment to excellence has been recognized by the industry as highlighted by honors within these CMO Leadership Award categories. We are a true partner, offering our customers seamless end-to-end solutions to meet all of their vaccines and biologics needs. Together, we can combat diseases and epidemics worldwide."

Winners were evaluated based on real-world experiential data and feedback from decision makers who work with contract manufacturing suppliers. IDT was judged by its customers as a top performer among more than 110 CMOs. The company achieved this high honor in three of six categories across 23 performance metrics considered important to the selection of a CMO and based on customers' direct experience working with IDT on an outsourced project within the last 18 months. Life Science Leader teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to conduct the Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey that captured input from decision makers.

The awards add to IDT's distinguished reputation in the contract services business and celebrate the company's ongoing commitment to manufacturing excellence. Today, IDT offers a wide range of services during all phases of vaccine and biopharmaceutical development from early research and process development through clinical and mass commercial manufacturing. For more information, visit IDT Biologika on the web at www.idt-biologika.com.

About IDT Biologika

IDT Biologika is an innovative, privately-held company with nearly 100 years of experience in researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing products for the global protection of human and animal health. The company produces vaccines and pharmaceuticals according to the highest quality standards, for its own animal health products and under contract.

Company sites in Germany include the BioPharmaPark in Dessau-Rosslau and the Riems district of Greifswald. IDT's Animal Health business is marketed internationally from its offices in Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Poland and Canada. In the United States, IDT Corporation operates a production site for clinical test samples in Rockville, Maryland. In Canada, IDT Biologika subsidiary Gallant Custom Laboratories manufactures autogenous vaccines. The same vaccines are produced by the recently acquired IDT subsidiary in the United Kingdom, Ridgeway Biologicals.

In 2017, IDT Biologika registered sales of 241 million ($300 million) in animal health and contract manufacturing of vaccines and parenteral products. IDT Biologika currently employs around 2,000 workers worldwide.

IDT Biologika is a member of the Klocke Group, which is specialized in contract production and packaging of medications, vaccines and cosmetic products. As a traditional family-owned company, the Klocke Group employs a workforce of more than 2,300 people at eight production sites and sales offices around the world. For more information, visit www.idt-biologika.com.

