New software helps Japanese manufacturer streamline workflows

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) analytics, software and services, today announced that Japanese comprehensive heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation will upgrade its IP management systems by moving to ANAQUA 9, Anaqua's integrated software and services platform.

IHI, which provides a broad range of products such as power generation equipment, bridges, turbochargers and jet engines, has a robust IP portfolio, including patents and trademarks across various industrial fields. The company selected Anaqua's software in order to streamline and promote its IP management operations.

IHI will also use Anaqua's IP Rights Management Services, provided by Anaqua Services, Inc. and which are integrated within Anaqua's software platform. This will streamline annuity payment and trademark renewal processes and enable accurate and informed decision-making and forecasting, all within the same platform.

"Anaqua provides IHI with a modern, commercial docketing and IP management platform which will reduce risk and increase productivity," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "We are honored to be selected by IHI, one of Japan's leading companies, demonstrating that our integrated software and services are the best fit for companies looking to manage their IP operations and strategy in a holistic fashion."

ABOUT ANAQUA

The most innovative companies in the world innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Today, the Anaqua software manages nearly 25% of the world's IP. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT IHI

IHI Corporation is a comprehensive heavy-industry manufacturer, working to create value for customers in four main areas: Resource, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems and General-purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. IHI's history dates back to the establishment of Ishikawajima Shipyard, Japan's first modern shipbuilding facility, in 1853. Today, IHI has nearly 30,000 employees and is deeply committed to contributing to society through technology, combining diverse engineering capabilities to meet expanding global needs for energy, urbanization and industrialization, and transportation efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005393/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com