Annual RPA PEAK Matrixassessment lists UiPath as a "Star Performer" in the RPA tech vendor landscape for two consecutive years; names UiPath highest on market impact

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, announced today it has been named a RPA Technology Leader and Star Performer in the RPA Technology Vendor Landscape, according to Everest Group's 2018 PEAK Matrix assessment. These distinctions make UiPath the only RPA provider to earn both accolades in two consecutive years.

Having achieved the industry's highest rate of customer adoption in 2017, UiPath is now the most widely used Enterprise RPA platform, helping enterprises across geographies and industries accelerate core operational processes to deliver enhanced customer experiences, free employees up to focus on more strategic work and ultimately improve profitability.

"We are humbled to earn the Leader position with the highest market impact in RPA. Coming off the heels of the largest investment round in the industry backed by some of the industry's best thought leaders we are well positioned to continue to lead the evolution of the RPA market," said Daniel Dines, CEO, UiPath. "We are committed to continuously accelerating our customers' digital transformation, ensuring RPA as their best path to AI and delivering on our vision to substantially improve the future of work."

Everest Group's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) PEAK Matrix is a yearly industry assessment providing analysis and insights on RPA vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings, which are based on an evaluation of vendors' impact on the market, overarching vision and product capabilities and support, are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the RPA industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants, based on key dimensions. The evaluations also denote Star Performers, based on the greatest positive relative year-on-year movement in Everest Group's assessment.

"UiPath had joined the RPA industry leaders' pack thanks to a visionary business model based on openness and collaboration. Additionally, based on its level of market adoption, portfolio mix and delivered value, UiPath achieved the top position on the axis evaluating market impact," said Sarah Burnett, vice president at Everest Group. "Having already shifted from its pioneering phases, the industry is now seeing vendors expanding their capabilities and constantly embedding sophisticated functionalities within customers' operations. As a Leader and Star Performer, we have witnessed UiPath's contribution to advancing digital transformation and AI through RPA."

UiPath has seen explosive growth in the past year as its enterprise customer base grew from fewer than 100 customers to more than 700 in 2017, resulting in 8x growth in annual recurring revenue. The company's global operations now span across 14 countries and employ more than 625 professionals.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 700 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 120,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath's presence extends to 14 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by $183M in series A B funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield Byers, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund and Seedcamp. UiPath's Series B valuation exceeded $1 billion.

