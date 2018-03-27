Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed to pay £53m for FreeAgent, which makes software that helps small businesses manage their finances. RBS will pay 120p for each FreeAgent share - 86% more than the AIM-listed company's closing price on 26 March and 67.3% higher than FreeAgent's average share price over the past six months. The offer is 42.9% higher than the 84p price of FreeAgent shares when the company floated in November 2016. RBS, one of Britain's biggest banks for small businesses, has an ...

