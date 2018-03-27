Markets in Asia were lifted on Tuesday as fears of a trade war eased, after both Washington and Beijing made conciliatory moves towards negotiation on Monday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged 2.65% to 21,317.32, as the yen weakened 0.34% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.77. Significant gains were seen on the construction, machinery, and oil and coal sectors on the broader Topix index in Tokyo, which itself was 2.74% higher. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.04% at ...

