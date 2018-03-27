Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Applied DNA Fulfills Rosier's Order for Delivering SigNature(R)-Tagged Fertilizer to Turkey and Africa

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) ("Applied DNA"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APDN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 23, 2018, the Company, which is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping, and DNA mass production for diagnostics and therapeutics, declared that it has completed Rosier S.A.'s order for SigNature® molecular tags. Rosier, which is a leading producer and seller of high quality mineral fertilizers in Europe, intends to use the SigNature® molecular tags for deliveries of its tracking granular fertilizer to Turkey and several African countries. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

About Applied DNA's SigNature® Molecular Tags

Applied DNA's authentication technology represents a progressive intersection between science, software, and hardware devices that provide end-to-end industry solutions to tag, test, and track raw materials, critical components, and finished products. Applied DNA's SigNify in-field testing system is extensively used at factories to test the tagged fertilizer for outbound quality control. In fact, the same system can be used at any point in the supply chain for authentication, without the need for formal laboratory analysis.

Widespread Utility of Applied DNA's SigNature® Technology

This commercial order from Rosier comes after the successful pilots completed last year, wherein tagged fertilizers were tracked throughout a supply chain in Africa, and the authenticated in the field in front of government officials, agricultural industry players, and institutional bankers. Apart from Rosier's engagement in Turkey, the SigNature® technology is also being used in textile supply chains - where Turkish manufacturers are sending a huge quantity of American cotton to US retailers.

Due to the advent of fertilizer adulteration, molecular tagging is believed to have exceptional advantage for fertilizer manufacturers and farmers. Using these tags helps them deliver their goods without the risk of dilution, and the resulting lower crop yields. It also lessens the risks of local malnutrition. Moreover, it helps curtail the chance of diverting high nitrates to explosive devices. Over and above these immediate beneficiaries, signature tags can also benefit additional stakeholders such as governments who may expect a positive impact on GDP from fertilizer subsidies and banks who provide loans to farmers for the purchase of fertilizers.

The Appropriate Partnership with Rosier

Dr. James Hayward, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Applied DNA, believes that the mitigation of fertilizer dilution is a global imperative and that Rosier is the appropriate partner for Applied DNA. This initial order demonstrates Applied DNA's continuing ability to monetize its deep DNA expertise in securing global supply chains to drive top-line growth.

Mark Schulz, Business Manager at Rosier Group, shared that Rosier plans to leverage SigNature® DNA for securing supply chains in the regions where it conducts business. The Company intends to lead the fertilizer industry by offering innovative technology and environmental, economic, and social benefits to its various stakeholders. In fact, Rosier has given a new meaning to smart fertilization by applying this technology to its fertilizers.

Patent Applications for Fertilizer Tagging

Dr. Hayward shared that Applied DNA has filed US and international patent applications to address the proprietary methods to tag, test, and track fertilizer products, prevent fertilizer diversion, and to quantify fertilizer dilution. These patents would help recover fertilizer DNA-tags from the environment after fertilizer application, whether these tagged fertilizers were used for enhancing crop yields, or for disrupting society.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Applied DNA Sciences' stock marginally declined 0.66%, ending the trading session at $1.51.

Volume traded for the day: 3.85 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.59%

After yesterday's close, Applied DNA Sciences' market cap was at $46.99 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Security Software & Services industry. This sector was up 3.0% at the end of the session.

