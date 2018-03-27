Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Waste Management's Quarterly Revenue Grew 5.5%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 13%

Stock Monitor: Avalon Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For its quarter ended December 31, 2017, Waste Management's revenues grew 5.5% to $3.65 billion compared to $3.46 billion for Q4 2016. The revenue growth was driven by strong yield and volume growth in the Company's collection and disposal business. Waste Management's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $3.56 billion.

For the full year 2017, Waste Management reported revenues of $14.5 billion, up 7% compared to $13.6 billion for FY16.

During Q4 2017, Waste Management's core price, which consists of price increases net of rollbacks and fees, excluding the Company's fuel surcharge, was 4.8%, compared to 5.1% in Q4 2016. The Company's internal revenue growth from yield for collection and disposal operations was 2.2% for the reported quarter and 2.0% for FY17.

For Q4 2017, Waste Management's traditional solid waste internal revenue growth from volume was 4.2%, or 5.0%, on a workday adjusted basis. Total Company internal revenue growth from volume, which includes its recycling and other ancillary businesses, was 2.6% in the reported quarter, or 3.4% on a workday adjusted basis.

During Q4 2017, Waste Management's operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the Company's traditional solid waste business improved about 120 basis points. As a percent of revenue, total Company operating expenses were 62.0% in the reported quarter compared to 62.1% in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

For Q4 2017, Waste Management's operating EBITDA was $1.05 billion compared to $930 million in Q4 2016. On an as-adjusted basis, operating EBITDA was $1.02 billion for the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 9.7% on a y-o-y basis.

Waste Management's net income totaled $903 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income of $335 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. On an as-adjusted basis, the Company's earnings were $0.85 per diluted share for the reported quarter compared to $0.75 per diluted share for the prior year's corresponding quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.83 per share. Waste Management's Q4 2017 results were adjusted to exclude a net benefit of $1.21 per diluted share related to the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For FY17, Waste Management's earnings were $1.95 billion, or $4.41 per diluted share, compared to $1.18 billion, or $2.65 per diluted share, for FY16. On an as-adjusted basis, the Company's earnings surged to $3.22 per diluted share for FY17 versus $2.91 per diluted share for FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Waste Management's average recycling commodity prices at the Company's recycling facilities were approximately 8.1% lower on a y-o-y basis, while recycling volumes declined 4.8% in the reported quarter. Results in the Company's recycling line of business declined by $0.03 per diluted share on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Waste Management's net cash provided by operating activities was $790 million in Q4 2017 and $3.18 billion for FY17, reflecting growth of 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively, on a y-o-y basis, attributed to strong operating income growth and working capital improvements. The Company's free cash flow was $342 million in the reported quarter compared to $388 million in the year earlier same quarter. Waste Management's free cash flow was $1.77 billion for FY17 compared to $1.71 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Waste Management returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through $750 million in dividends and $750 million in share repurchases.

Outlook

For full year 2018, Waste Management is forecasting Core price to be 4.0% or greater. The Company is estimating internal revenue growth from yield on the collection and disposal business is expected to be 2.0% or greater. Internal revenue growth from volume is expected to be between 2.0% and 2.2%.

For FY18, Waste Management is estimating adjusted operating EBITDA to be in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion. The Company is expecting adjusted earnings to be between $3.97 and $4.05 per diluted share, including an anticipated $0.62 earnings per diluted share benefit from tax reform partially.

Waste Management is projecting free cash flow to be between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion for FY18. The Company's Board of Directors has authorized management to repurchase up to $1.25 billion of its common stock.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Waste Management's stock climbed 1.48%, ending the trading session at $84.13.

Volume traded for the day: 2.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.58%; and past twelve-month period - up 16.33%

After yesterday's close, Waste Management's market cap was at $37.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Waste Management industry. This sector was up 2.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors