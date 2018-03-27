Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Vericel Announced Publication of Results from Phase-3 SUMMIT Extension Study

Stock Monitor: BioSpecifics Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Sustained Improvement in KOOS Pain and Function for Study Period was Observed in SUMMIT Extension Study

The SUMMIT Extension Study was a three-year follow-up of the SUMMIT clinical trial, entailing up to five years of observation after surgery. Of the 144 patients randomized in the SUMMIT study, 89% continued observation out to five years in the extension study. Evaluation of these patients post treatment showed that there was sustained improvement in both KOOS pain and function for the study period. A post-hoc evaluation showed that the significantly greater improvement of MACI® versus microfracture observed at the two-year endpoint was maintained at the five-year follow-up. The frequency of adverse events and subsequent surgical procedures were similar in both the MACI® and microfracture treatment groups. The Extension Study is the first study in the field of cartilage repair to provide long-term, five-year follow-up results from a successful multicenter, superiority study in comparison to microfracture.

FDA Approved MACI® for Treatment of Symptomatic Cartilage Defects of the Knee in Adults

In December 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved MACI® for the repair of symptomatic single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. MACI® is the first FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient's own knee. The FDA approval was based on the results of the SUMMIT study, a Phase-3, prospective, multicenter, randomized, controlled study that enrolled a total of 144 patients. The co-primary efficacy endpoint was the change from baseline to two years in the KOOS pain and function scores. The SUMMIT study is the only Phase-3 clinical trial of a cartilage repair product to date to demonstrate statistically significant improvement over microfracture at both one and two years.

About Articular Cartilage Lesions

Articular cartilage lesions are a collective term for injuries where the articular cartilage of the knee joint is affected. Articular cartilage is a highly organized avascular tissue composed of chondrocytes. Its primary function is to enable the smooth articulation of joint surfaces, and to cushion compressive, tensile and shearing forces. Articular cartilage lesions are caused by both acute and repetitive trauma resulting in knee pain, effusion or mechanical symptoms, and is common in patients of varying ages. Articular cartilage lesions have a poor capacity for intrinsic repair. If left untreated, Articular cartilage lesions may progress to debilitating joint pain, dysfunction, and osteoarthritis.

About MACI®

MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellular scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. The MACI implant consists of autologous cultured chondrocytes seeded onto a resorbable Type-I/III collagen membrane. Autologous cultured chondrocytes are human-derived cells which are obtained from the patient's own cartilage for the manufacture of MACI®. Effectiveness of MACI® in joints other than the knee has not been established.

About Vericel Corp.

Founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vericel is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing, manufacturing, and marketing autologous cell-based therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The Company markets two cell therapy products in the United States, MACI®, and Epicel®.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Vericel's stock was slightly up 0.99%, ending the trading session at $10.20.

Volume traded for the day: 776.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 39.73%; previous three-month period - up 108.16%; past twelve-month period - up 257.89%; and year-to-date - up 87.16%

After yesterday's close, Vericel's market cap was at $373.63 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

