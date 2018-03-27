Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: TransCanada's Adjusted EPS Advanced 9%

Stock Monitor: American Midstream Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, TransCanada reported revenues of C$3.62 billion compared to C$3.64 billion in Q4 2016.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, TransCanada recorded revenues of C$13.45 billion, up 7% compared to C$12.55 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, TransCanada's net income attributable to common shares totaled C$861 million, or C$0.98 per share, compared to a net loss of C$358 million, or C$40.43 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a C$804 million recovery of deferred income taxes as a result of the US Tax Reform; a C$136 million after-tax gain related to the sale of its Ontario solar assets; and a C$64 million after-tax net gain related to the monetization of the Company's US Northeast power business.

TransCanada's comparable earnings were C$719 million, or C$0.82 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to C$626 million, or C$0.75 per share, in Q4 2016. The increase in the reported quarter comparable earnings was primarily due to the net effect of a higher contribution from US Natural Gas Pipelines; a higher contribution from Liquids; higher earnings from Bruce Power, mainly due to higher volumes resulting from fewer outage days; and a higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) on the Company's rate-regulated US natural gas pipelines.

TransCanada's net income attributable to common shareholders was C$3.0 billion, or C$3.44 per share, in FY17 compared to C$124 million, or C$0.16 per share, in FY16. The Company's results for FY17 included a C$804 million recovery of deferred income taxes as a result of the US Tax Reform; a C$307 million after-tax net gain related to the monetization of TransCanada's US Northeast power business; and a C$136 million after-tax gain related to the sale of the Company's Ontario solar assets.

For FY17, TransCanada's comparable earnings were C$2.7 billion, or C$3.09 per share, compared to $2.1 billion, or $2.78 per share, in FY16.

Recent Development

Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines - On December 28, 2017, the National Energy Board (NEB) approved TransCanada's Sundre Crossover Project on the NGTL System. The approximate C$100 million project will increase delivery of 245 terajoules per day (TJ/d), or 229 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), to the Alberta/British Columbia border, to connect with TransCanada's downstream pipelines. The project's in-service is planned for April 01, 2018.

On November 01, 2017, TransCanada began offering the new Long-Term Fixed-Price service on the Canadian Mainline. This NEB-approved service enables Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) producers to transport up to 1.5 petajoule per day (PJ/d), or 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), of natural gas, at a simplified toll of C$0.77 per gigajoule, from the Empress receipt point in Alberta to the Dawn hub in Southern Ontario. The service is underpinned by ten-year contracts that have early termination rights after five years.

US Natural Gas Pipelines - On November 01, 2017, TransCanada placed a Midstream project consisting of a 1,000 TJ/d, or 934 MMcf/d, dry gas header pipeline in southwest Pennsylvania. Rayne Xpress was placed in service on November 02, 2017. This Columbia Gulf project transports approximately 1.1 PJ/d, or 1.0 Bcf/d, of supply from an interconnect with the Leach XPress pipeline project, and another interconnect to markets along the system and to the Gulf Coast.

Financing Activities

On November 15, 2017, TransCanada raised US$700 million in senior unsecured notes at a fixed interest rate of 2.125%, and US$550 million in senior unsecured notes at a floating rate, both due in November 2019. In Q4 2017, the Company issued 3.5 million common shares through the corporate ATM program, at an average price of C$63.03 per share for gross proceeds of C$218 million.

TransCanada announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.69 per common share, payable on April 30, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018. The quarterly amount is equivalent to C$2.76 per common share on an annualized basis, which represents an increase of 10.4%. This is the 18th consecutive year that the Board has raised the dividend.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, TransCanada's stock slightly declined 0.76%, ending the trading session at $40.48.

Volume traded for the day: 1.22 million shares.

After yesterday's close, TransCanada's market cap was at $35.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.82.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors