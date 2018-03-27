Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.: Bolstering Preclinical PK/PD Operations: BASi Hires Karen L. Rogers, DVM, DACLAM, CPIA as Attending Veterinarian

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) ("BASi" or the "Company") today announced the addition of Dr. Karen L. Rogers as Attending Veterinarian, Preclinical PK/PD. Dr. Rogers joins recent hires James Burleigh and Candace Rohde Johnson to round out BASi's expanded team of in vivo experts.

For BASi, the appointment of Dr. Rogers is another strategic step to expand the company's preclinical capabilities and service offerings, which includes pharmacokinetic studies using the company's proprietary Culex® in vivo sampling systems.

"Karen Rogers is an experienced lab animal veterinarian with a proven history of providing exceptional clinical care to a variety of laboratory animals," said Philip A. Downing, Senior Vice President of Preclinical Services. "At BASi, we care deeply about the welfare of the animals in our care. Our longstanding goal is to conduct the best studies with the healthiest animals to deliver the highest-quality data to our clients. We are confident that Karen's consultation and leadership skills will further support this commitment while strengthening our IACUC."

James Burleigh, BASi Director of Operations, Preclinical PK/PD, added, "I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Karen to our team. Her vast knowledge of the drug development industry will support our expansion of ADME services in the areas of preclinical metabolism and distribution investigations."

Dr. Karen L. Rogers earned her B.S. in Chemistry from John Carroll University and her DVM from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine (DACLAM). Dr. Rogers also serves as Attending Veterinarian and Director of Laboratory Animal Resources at Indiana University.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing Preclinical, Toxicological and Bioanalytical contract research services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company's in vivo automated sampling center is a purpose-built facility including ten in vivo labs, colony rooms for rats and mice with individually ventilated housing systems (IVCs), rodent surgical site, and a wet lab and cage wash facility that is complemented by state-of-the-art cold storage, formulations and bioanalytical facilities. The Company focuses on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry standards and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Jill Blumhoff

Chief Financial Officer &

Vice President of Finance

Phone: 765.497.8381

jblumhoff@BASinc.com

SOURCE: Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.