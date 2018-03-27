Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") announced today that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company will issue up to 1,400,000 units (the "Units") at $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $490,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common Share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a 12-month period from the closing of the Offering. All securities sold in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the TSXV exchange. The Company may complete multiple closings of the Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals. The total proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate working capital.

The Company also announced that it will immediately seek to graduate from the NEX Board to the TSXV as a Tier II Technology Issuer. The Company will submit that it meets the Continued Listing Requirements under Exchange Policy 2.5 and the Inter-Tier Movement for Tier 2 Technology Issuers.

There is no material fact or material change related to the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering remains subject to exchange approval.

