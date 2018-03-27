Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) the world's leading designer of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that their iNetVu 981 Driveaway Ku-band antenna system has received approval from Optus Satellite Networks.

The iNetVu 981 Driveaway antenna, along with its advanced 7710 auto-acquire controller, completed the approval process with repeated Cross-Pol tests of better than 36dB, including one test at 40dB, which are indications of an antenna with formidably high accuracy and stability.





C-COM iNetVu 981 Antenna System

"C-COM is pleased that Gateway Teleport has received acceptance from Optus for use of the iNetVu 981 on the Optus Satellite Fleet," commented Drew Klein, Director of International Business Development for C-COM Satellite Systems. "Australia and New Zealand are important markets for C-COM; our iNetVu systems have a great history working in the region, in many vertical markets, and in all climates and conditions. The Optus approval will create new vertical market opportunities for our resellers in the region," Klein continued.

The acceptance tests were completed by C-COM's dealer partner Gateway Teleport, headquartered in New Zealand. "Gateway Teleport has built a new Rapid Response Vehicle for New Zealand Emergency Communications applications, including C-COM's now approved iNetVu 981 Driveaway Antenna," said Gateway's Chief Technology Officer, Keith Ramsay. "The Gateway RRV System communications are comprised of a 4/2Mbps link on the OPTUS D2 Gilat Hub on their D2 Satellite." continued Ramsay.

The RRV system is completely self-contained with on-board power and is designed to be operational within 10 minutes of arriving on site. It can be used with several 4WD chassis' available in New Zealand and is easily integrated with the iNetVu 981 Driveaway Antenna. The communications package consists of a Gilat Accent Modem, custom designed Router, Vodafone 3G Cell Site with approximately 1Km coverage and a high-power localised WiFi system.

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a world leader and pioneer in the development, manufacture and design of commercial grade, mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology that allows the user to find satellite with just the press of a button and deliver and receive High-Speed Internet where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold almost 8,000 systems into over 100 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

ABOUT OPTUS

Singtel Optus Pty Limited is the second largest telecommunications company in Australia. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of SingTel.

ABOUT GATEWAY TELEPORT

Gateway Teleport Ltd. is the largest and most modern privately owned Teleport in New Zealand. We are a Satellite Solutions provider providing services to customers in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands. Our services include Video Contribution, Data Connectivity and Customer Hosting from our Teleport located in Maidstone, Upper Hutt, New Zealand. Gateway Teleport can also offer our customers Network design and installation services through our extensively experienced staff and arrangements with equipment suppliers. www.gatewayteleport.com

