

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Tuesday as improving stocks dented the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



Still, gold is up sharply from a week ago, having risen four consecutive sessions.



Gold was down $9 at $1352 an ounce today, easing from a 5-week high.



Standard and Poor's S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.7 percent, compared to 0.6 percent growth last month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report for March is projected to be 131.0 in line with 130.8 in the previous month.



Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing index for March will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 22, down from 28 in February.



