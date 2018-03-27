Technology company PDMS is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by Transport Scotland as the contractor for Transport Administration Back Office (TABO), assuring the provision and ongoing delivery of back office services.

PDMS will be working in partnership with Euclid Ltd who are implementing their Fareshare solution to provide analysis, reporting and enable information to allow re-imbursement on smart journeys, including Scottish National Concessionary Travel Schemes and, optionally, commercial travel. Fareshare is a proven product, already managing the back-office system for the Transport for West Midlands Swift scheme.

The new cloud-based solution will be a direct replacement for the existing Transport Scotland TABO system. PDMS, an ITSO certified supplier, will also be providing programme management, data migration, and support services from its offices in Glasgow. The contract is for a four year period, with the possibility of two extensions, each of two years. The contract value for the four year period equates to just under £3 million.

Established for 30 years and based in southern England, Euclid is an important supplier into ITSO smart ticketing, with a remit spanning the production of personalised smartcards, through to delivering and managing many turn-key commercial ticketing schemes. The Fareshare re-imbursement and analysis solution has been selected by multiple English council concessionary and commercial ticketing schemes, controlling re-imbursement, providing demographics and assisting in the detection and management of fraud. It is Euclid's vision that Fareshare will be the de facto back office solution to any ITSO smart ticketing scheme.

David Stickland, Commercial Director of PDMS' Transport Ticketing Division commented "We are delighted to have been selected, together with our partner Euclid, for this major project to replace and enhance the existing TABO system to support concessionary travel in Scotland. This new contract demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative smart and ITSO based solutions in the transport sector".

About PDMS

PDMS is a software engineering company providing a range of IT services and solutions. With a 25 year track record, the company employs over 70 people with offices in Glasgow and the Isle of Man. PDMS' Transport Ticketing Division is focused on the development of ferry reservation and ticketing solutions, together with smart and mobile ticketing solutions for the wider transport sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005715/en/

Contacts:

PDMS

Joanne Pontee

01624 664000

joanne.pontee@pdms.com

or

Diane Stickland

0141 880 1000

diane.stickland@pdms.com