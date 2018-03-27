Ericsson announces changes to Executive Team

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Xavier Dedullen is appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Group Function Legal Affairs & Compliance, and member of Ericsson's Executive Team, effective April 1, 2018

Erik Ekudden, Chief Technology Officer, is appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and member of Ericsson's Executive Team, effective April 1, 2018

Nina Macpherson , Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Group Function Legal Affairs, will retire on March 31, 2018

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has appointed Xavier Dedullen Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Legal Affairs & Compliance, effective April 1, 2018. Effective the same date he will take a place in the Ericsson Executive Team.

Dedullen has had an extensive international career across several companies and industries, including the communications services industry. Xavier Dedullen comes from LafargeHolcim based in Switzerland, where he held the position as Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "I am very pleased to welcome Xavier Dedullen to the Executive Team. He adds valuable knowledge and experience and will bring continued strong leadership as our new Chief Legal Officer."

Xavier Dedullen says: "I am excited to join Ericsson, a technology company that has a unique position and is a key driver in the global mobile communications industry. I look forward to helping transform the business for the future."

In addition, Erik Ekudden, Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and member of Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting to Börje Ekholm, effective April 1, 2018.

Ekholm continues: "Erik Ekudden leads our technology strategy, a key enabler for our customers' success as we are on the brink of the next big technology shift lead by 5G and IoT. Erik will bring important perspectives to the Executive Team and I am pleased to have him come on board."

Chief Legal Officer Nina Macpherson has led the company's global legal affairs function and been part of the Ericsson Executive Team since January 1, 2011. After a distinguished career she is leaving the company to retire.

Börje Ekholm, says: "I want to thank Nina for her contributions to Ericsson. During her 22 years with the company, whereof the last seven as Chief Legal Officer, Nina together with her team, has played an important part in supporting the business through a period of rapid industry change."

