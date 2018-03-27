Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-27 14:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that NJORD Law Firm has been granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market in Estonia.



Nasdaq Baltic First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. In addition to giving access to capital, First North helps to raise the profile and trustworthiness of the company and thus supports in entering new markets. The certified adviser's role is to guide growth companies through the application process and ensure that the companies fulfil all the requirements of First North rules on a continuous basis.



"Advisers play an important role in making sure that small and medium sized companies will find their way to the public market. Therefore I'm glad to see that NJORD Law Firm is joining our First North advisors' family in Tallinn. I can confidently say that their enthusiasm for supporting Estonian companies and developing the local capital market is at a very high level," said Kaarel Ots, the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn.



"In my opinion, First North is a trading facility with reasonable entry threshold and relatively low entry costs. On the one hand, First North offers Estonian growth companies a positive alternative for raising growth capital, and on the other hand it offers an additional option for investors to invest their money securely," said Veikko Toomere, the managing partner and attorney at law at NJORD Law Firm. "I'd be happy to see that Estonian entrepreneurs would be more active in exploiting the opportunities First North offers for raising capital. As a First North adviser, NJORD can now support boosting the attractiveness of the First North market."



About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



NJORD Law Firm is an Estonian law firm with an international grasp. More than 200 specialists are working In NJORD offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, Copenhagen, and Aarhus. NJORD grows and develops together with its clients. NJORD's strength is the ability to help both enthusiastic start-up companies as well as international corporations.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



