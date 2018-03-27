Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-27 14:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant NJORD Law Firm OÜ the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF - multilateral trading facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, as of today, March 27, 2018.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.