Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-27 14:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant NJORD Law Firm OÜ the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF - multilateral trading facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, as of today, March 27, 2018.
More information is available here.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
